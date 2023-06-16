South Africa may not host Bricks Summit

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav

South Africa may not host the BRICS summit this year, and it is reportedly willing to pass the opportunity to China. As a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), South Africa would be legally obligated to arrest Putin if he visited the country. In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine. Given this, Ramaphosa’s invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August has backfired, inviting criticism both at home and abroad. Although South Africa maintains a non-alignment stance in the Ukraine war, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government faces pressure due to perceived favouritism toward Russia, such as the 10-day joint naval exercises with Russia and China from February 17 this year.

Meanwhile, the United States has accused South Africa of engaging in a covert naval operation and supplying arms to Russia. This accusation has intensified a foreign policy crisis for President Cyril Ramaphosa due to concerns over the country’s connections to the Kremlin and its stance on the Ukraine war. Reuben Brigety, the US ambassador to South Africa, revealed to local media that the US believes weapons and ammunition were loaded onto the Lady R, a Russian vessel subject to sanctions, during its docking at Simon’s Town naval dockyard near Cape Town in December.

Reuben Brigety’s comments to South Africa’s News24 shed further light on the situation. He mentioned that they had observed the docking of the cargo ship and expressed confidence that weapons and ammunition were indeed loaded onto the vessel in Simon’s Town before it returned to Russia. Brigety emphasised that senior US officials had significant concerns about the incident, as it did not align with the actions expected from a non-aligned country. The US State Department confirmed they had directly addressed the issue with South African officials. Spokesman Vedant Patel stated that the US harbours severe concerns regarding the docking of a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel at a South African naval port in December of the previous year. Patel emphasised that the US has been unequivocal in its stance against any country supporting Russia’s illegal and brutal war in Ukraine, and it will continue engaging with partners and countries on this matter.

In response to the accusations, President Ramaphosa’s office announced that an independent inquiry would be established, headed by a retired judge, to investigate the allegations. Additionally, discussions had taken place between South African and US officials, resulting in an agreement to allow the investigations to proceed. Ramaphosa’s office expressed disappointment in the US ambassador’s public position, considering it counterproductive and undermining the understanding and positive engagements achieved. This statement reflects the tensions between the West and countries that have chosen not to condemn Russia or participate in sanctions efforts.

Like South Africa, India maintains a friendly relationship with Russia, making it challenging for Western diplomats to gain support from developing nations in Africa and Asia for their stance on Ukraine. Brigety also criticised a resolution by the ruling African National Congress that attributed the war between the US and Russia over Ukraine to US provocation. Following the US claim, John Steenhuisen, leader of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance opposition party, urged an urgent parliamentary debate on South Africa’s involvement with Russia. He highlighted that the US accusation raises concerns about the transparency of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

As a result of the escalating crisis, the South African rand continued to decline, reaching a record low on Friday at R19.46 to the US dollar. This surpasses its previous record low of 19.35 in April 2020, indicating the economic impact of the unfolding situation. Sydney Mufamadi, President Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, recently visited the US to explain South Africa’s stance and preserve trade links. However, the scandal surrounding Lady R is likely to overshadow these efforts. The Lady R, owned by Transmorflot, a company that faced US sanctions last year, raised suspicion when it switched off its transponder during its stop in Cape Town after a voyage along the west coast of Africa.

South Africa’s defence minister stated that after the ship left the port, it delivered a consignment for its defence forces. However, details still needed to be provided regarding what the vessel may have picked up in Cape Town. In January, the South African government officially denied approving any arms sales from the country to Russia since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. (IPA )