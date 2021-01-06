Sourav Ganguly’s discharge postponed for a day; to be released on Thursday

Kolkata : BCCI president Sourav Gagnuly, who underwent an angioplasty surgery on Saturday for a blocked artery, would return home on Thursday after his discharge was postponed for a day according to his wish, Woodlands hospital said on Wednesday “Sourav Ganguly wants to stay one more day in the hospital as it is his personal wish and wants to be discharged on Thursday,” two doctors attending the former-cricketer told the media persons in hospital. Dr Rupali Basu said the 48-year-old “is fit, slept well and clinically fit and Sourav Ganguly wants to stay one more day in the hospital and it is completely his choice.” Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona Gagnuly had arrived early in the hospital to take her husband home.

Hundreds of fans had assembled early outside the hospital, and outside his home in Behala to cheer “Dada” (elder brother) as the former Indian skipper is called by his fans. On Tuesday cardiac specialist Devi Shetty gave a clean chit and said Ganguly can chase any of his dreams in life like a normal person. “His (Ganguly’s) heart is as young as a 20-year-old…Sourav can run in marathons or return to the cricket field, chase any of his dream in life like a normal person,” the high profile cardiologist told reporters after examining Ganguly.

“He did not have a major cardiac event. He has a very very strong heart and lead a normal life. He can fly a plane if he wants.This event should not affect his lifestyle and his life span,” said Dr Shetty. (AGENCIES)