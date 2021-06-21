Sopore encounter: Three LeT terrorists, including top commander, killed by security forces

Srinagar: At least three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated by security forces in an encounter on Monday in Sopore o Baramulla district.

Top commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, was killed in the encounter.

The encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists at Gund Brath area of Sopore yesterday. The forces neutralised one terrorist yesterday and killed the remaining two in the wee hours of Monday.

Following the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told media, “Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of 3 policemen, 2 councillors and 2 civilians recently, has been killed in the Sopore encounter.”

“A total of three LeT terrorists have been killed in the encounter,” he confirmed.

He also said that the foreign terrorist identified as Asrar alias Abdullah, a resident of Pakistan, was active since 2018 in North Kashmir. (Agencies)