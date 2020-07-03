Sonia writes to PM seeking extension of OBC reservation in all-India quota of medical seats

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to extend reservation for OBC candidates in the all-India quota of medical and dental seats in colleges run by states and union territories.
She said that reservation for OBC candidates under the all-India quota in the medical entrance examination NEET is currently restricted to central institutions.
Supporting her demand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “affirmative action is vital for social justice”. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Affordable COVID 19 vaccination
Why no wages paid to Anganwari workers?