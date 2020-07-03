Sonia writes to PM seeking extension of OBC reservation in all-India quota of medical seats

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to extend reservation for OBC candidates in the all-India quota of medical and dental seats in colleges run by states and union territories.

She said that reservation for OBC candidates under the all-India quota in the medical entrance examination NEET is currently restricted to central institutions.

Supporting her demand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “affirmative action is vital for social justice”. (AGENCIES)