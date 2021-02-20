Sonam Wangchuk creates solar heated tents for the military

HYDERABAD: It is well known how our military personnel survive the heat and cold weather without any furrows on their forehead. But they can be given better equipment to survive in those harsh conditions thought the engineer-innovator Sonam Wangchuk.

The education reformist and founder director of the Students’ Educational and The Cultural Movement of Ladakh always comes up with simple and effective solutions for several complex problems. One such well-known innovation is the Ice Stupa technique to create artificial glaciers.

This time, according to Sonam Wangchuk’s tweet, he has created solar heated, portable military tents that can be used by ten Indian Army jawans at a time and is intended for use in exceedingly cold climates like that in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“SOLAR HEATED MILITARY TENT for #indianarmy at #galwanvalley +15 C at 10pm now. Min outside last night was -14 C,” Sonam tweeted.

“Replaces tons of kerosene, pollution #climatechange For 10 jawans, fully portable all parts weigh less than 30 Kgs. #MadeInIndia #MadeInLadakh #CarbonNeutral,” he added.

The engineer was praised by several businessmen and Twitter users for his innovation. “Sonam, you’re the MAN! I salute you. Your work is energising, even this late in the evening…,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted appreciating the innovation.

“You never cease to amaze me, Sir. I hope one day, we’ll be able to contribute to the betterment of our country as you do,” tweeted a user. Several users also raised some queries while some also were seen adding their ideas to the working of the tents. (AGENCY)