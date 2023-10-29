Sonam Lotus Transferred To Leh, Dr Mukhtar To Head MeT Centre Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Sonam Lotus, the Director of the Department of Meteorology in Jammu and Kashmir, has been transferred by the government, to head Meteorological Center in Leh.

An order issued by Director General Metrology reads, “Sonam Lotus, Scientist-E, will work as Head M.C Leh and is relieved of his duties as Head M.C. Srinagar with immediate effect until further orders, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Scientist-D will work as Head of MC Srinagar with immediate effect until further orders.”