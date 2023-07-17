Something More “Substantive” Will Be Done In Oppn Meeting In Bengaluru: Omar Abdullah

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Jul 17: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that something more “substantive” will be done in the opposition meeting being held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

Abdullah reached Bengaluru to attend the two-day meeting of Opposition parties.

“This is only the second meeting. Obviously, I hope that something more substantive will be done in this meeting because the last meeting was just the beginning. We wanted to see how many parties are attending, and what their individual points of view are. This is the second in the series of meetings, we need to have something more substantive,” he said while talking to the reporters.

Many leaders from various parties arrived in Bengaluru to attend the meeting.