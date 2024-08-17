Some put political interest above national interest: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Venkatachalam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 17: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said here that some people in the country have put their political interest above the national interest and wished that wisdom would prevail on them.

The Vice President expressed hope that such people would take counsel from the supreme sacrifices made for achieving freedom for our country.

“Some people in the country for reasons which are not appropriate have put their political interest above national interest. Let us hope and pray they get wiser,” said Dhankhar, addressing a Swarna Bharat Trust meeting at Venkatachalam in Nellore district.

Dhankhar’s remarks came a day after he expressed concern that a person holding a constitutional position is asking the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognisance to give wings to a “narrative aimed at destroying our economy”.

The Vice President comments were seen as an apparent attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He noted that the freedom achieved through supreme sacrifices should be nurtured every moment so that it can blossom. (PTI)