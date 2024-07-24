Soldier Martyred, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, July 24: An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier was martyred in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The Army and police had launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Lolab area of Kupwara a few days ago following information about possible terrorist movements, the officials said.

The security forces established contact with the hiding terrorists on Tuesday, leading to an encounter, they added.

“Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movements were noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

“In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress,” the Army added on the microblogging platform.

The officials said the injured soldier later succumbed to his injuries. (Agencies)