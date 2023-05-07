Soldier Martyred In J&K Anti-Terror Operation Cremated With Military Honours In Himachal’s Kangra

Dharamsala/Palampur, May 7: The mortal remains of Naik Arvind Kumar, killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, were consigned to flames with full state honours in his native village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Sunday.

Kumar was among the five soldiers who lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists on Friday in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras.

Earlier in the morning, the Army jawan’s body was brought to his native village Suri and his brother Bhupinder Kumar lit the funeral pyre as family, friends, and military officers paid their respects.

The Army jawan is survived by his mother Nirmala Devi, father Ujjwal Singh, wife Bindu Devi, and two daughters, Shanvi (4) and Shanvika (2).

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chandra Kumar Chaudhary paid tribute to the slain soldier on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Urban Development and Education Ashish Butail, MLA Sulah Vipin Singh Parmar, President Himachal Pradesh Agricultural Development Bank Sanjay Chauhan, former MLA Jagjivan Paul, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal, and SP Ms Shalini Agnihotri also paid their respects.

Chaudhary and Butail met Kumar’s family and expressed their deepest condolences.

Chaudhary assured the family that Kumar’s wife will be given a government job and also announced that the Government Senior Secondary School Marhun will be renamed in honour of the slain soldier.

The state government has provided financial help of Rs 5 lakh to the family. (Agencies)