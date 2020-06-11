Soldier dies in road accident on Sringar-Leh Highway

SRINAGAR: A soldier was killed and another injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh National Highway in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal on Thursday.

Official sources said that an Army vehicle, which was part of a convoy heading towards Srinagar from border town of Kargil in Ladakh, fell into a deep gorge in tourist resort of Sonmarg. ”The accident happened after the driver lost control over the vehicle,” they added.

A soldier was killed and another was critically injured in the accident. ”The wounded was rushed to a hospital, where his health condition was stated to be critical,” they added. (AGENCIES)