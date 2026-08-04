Soldier dies in accidental fire

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Aug 3: An Army personnel was killed after his service rifle accidentally went off while he was on duty at a post in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district last evening.

Reports said the incident occurred during operational duty at forward Jogwan area of Khour. They said preliminary information suggests that the weapon of the soldier went off accidentally, causing critical injuries to him.

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He was immediately provided medical assistance but later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

They said the body of the slain soldier was shifted to military hospital Akhnoor for postmortem and later handed over to his next of kin after completion of legal formalities.