LG Sinha Inaugurates Pensioners Sammelan In Jammu; Interacts With Pension Beneficiaries

JAMMU, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Pensioners Sammelan and interacted with Pension beneficiaries today at Jammu.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration Jammu for its sustained campaign to achieve the saturation in Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and reaching out to 63,919 beneficiaries in old-age, widow’s and Divyang category.

“Our goal is to ensure social security net for all and better living standard to every citizen. Every section of society is getting benefits of Central and UT Schemes without discrimination,” the Lt Governor said.

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K Administration to empower common man and bring the deprived sections of society into developmental mainstream.

We are marching ahead with the aim of progress, prosperity and quality life for all. The administration has ensured more rights and resources for poor, marginalised and vulnerable, the Lt Governor said.

At the Pensioners Sammelan, the Lt Governor shared various Social Welfare initiatives of the government. He said under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, these initiatives have removed the developmental imbalances in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the administration has taken all decisions without fear and favour in the interest of the poor and the deprived. Saturation of several schemes highlights impressive manifestation of proper execution of programmes, he added.

The Lt Governor called for collective efforts from public representatives, officials and civil society members to connect all eligible beneficiaries with social security schemes and bring meaningful change in their lives.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over scooties, sanction letters and other benefits to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries also shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the administration for the seamless extension of benefits under various social welfare schemes.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu; Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anand Jain, IGP Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, senior officers and beneficiaries were present.