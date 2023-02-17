Snowslide Traps 26-Year-Old Man In Machil, Wife Escapes Narrowly

Srinagar, Feb 17: A 26-year-old civilian came underneath a snowslide in Machil area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

Quoting officials, that one Aijaz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Hassan Tantray, a resident of Ringbala, who was alongside his wife, came under a snowslide near Kul Bugh this afternoon.

While his wife had a narrow escape, Tantray is believed have got trapped under the snow, they said.

A rescue operation was soon after launched by locals and army at the site, which was going on, at the time of filing of this report.