Snowfall, Rains Shut Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, Mar 2: Heavy downpours in the Kashmir plains and snowfall in the upper reaches led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said on Saturday.

Traffic officials said the highway was blocked at many places in Ramban district due to mudslides, landslides, and shooting stones.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked at many places due to mudslides, landslides, and shooting stones. It is raining heavily across the NHW. People are advised to avoid a journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” an official statement of the traffic department said this morning.

Officials said the flight operations to and from the Valley were normal.

The latest bout of wet weather began on Friday, and the moderate to very heavy rain and snowfall will continue across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, 38.1. cm of snowfall has been recorded at the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district since Friday.

It said that Srinagar got 20.5 mm of rain, Qazigund 45.4 mm, Pahalgam 27.5 mm, Kupwara 60.6 mm, Kokarnag 30.4 mm, and Gulmarg 62.0 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The night temperature rose by some notches in several parts of Kashmir.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said widespread moderate rain and snow are expected over most places in J&K till tonight and late at night, with gradual improvement thereafter.

MeT said a few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow, particularly over the higher reaches of north Kashmir, central and South Kashmir, and the Pirpanjal range of Jammu Division.

“Plains of Kashmir division may receive moderate rain and snow, while plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with the possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur, and Reasi districts,” they said.

The weather department has predicted that a few places may experience thunder, lightning, and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30–40 KMPH.

The MeT said that there will be no significant weather activity thereafter till March 10, with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places during the night of March 6–7.

In view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over a few middles and higher reaches, the MeT has advised travellers and tourists to plan accordingly and follow the traffic police advisory.

“The general public in hilly areas is advised not to venture in avalanche-prone areas and slopy areas and to follow avalanche warnings and advisories,” the MeT said, adding there were chances of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in a few places.