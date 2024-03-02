EMPLOYMENT (02-03-2024)

Required

Female helper needed

for baking, having basic knowledge and experience in bakery.

Salary:

Rs 10,000-12,000 PM

Mob. No.: 7889696652

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Physiotherapist | Occupational Therapist | Rehab Therapist | Special Educator for Pediatric Clinic in Bakshi Nagar.

Candidates must be hard working.

Send your resume to

Email: curewithphysio@gmail.com

or Mobile No.: 9596716920.

Last date is 10th of March, 2024.

Preference will be given to nearby candidates.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE HELPER / SERVANT WHO CAN COOK, WASH AND DO OTHER HOUSE HOLD ACTIVITIES AND ALSO REQUIRED NURSING MALE CARE TAKER FOR MIDDLE AGED MAN AT GANDHI NAGAR KNOWLEDGE OF TWO WHEELER IS MUST.

M.NO: 7006591450

WE ARE HIRING!

Graphics Designer needed for LED sign Board Store. Should have knowledge in Coreldraw & Photoshop. Only interested and highly motivated candidates may contact. Negotiable Salary.

Contact Number : 9622158666

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 6 NO.

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR

EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON

THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

Required

Required pharmacist for well known pharmacy

Contact-

8492077395

Urgently Required

M. Pharm./B. Pharm. for Pharmacy Institute in Jammu.

Salary : Negotiable

Contact :

9419195901, 9622100369, 0191-2462424

STAFF REQUIRED

Administrator – M.Sc/M.Ed experienced

Math Tr – M.Sc Maths

Science Tr – M.Sc/B.Sc

English Tr – MA English

Computer Tr – BCA

Office Clerk – Graduation with computer

knowledge

Gateman – 1

Kindergarten Tr – Trained

Art & Craft Tr – Experienced

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School, Bantalab Jammu.

Ph.No.: 7298107471, 8492012304

Date: 2, 3, 4, 5 March 2024

REQUIREMENT

SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F)

* Eligibility: Any Graduate having own Vehicle, excellent communication skills and command over English & Hindi (written & verbal).

* Good computer skills and command over MS Office.

* Job Profile: Selling furniture items

* Preference would be given to those candidates who have got working experience of education / academic industry.

Salary: Negotiable

Contact no: 9419187502, 6006800162, 7780908338, 9419179926, 9796061481

JK TIMBER TRADERS Gangyal Jammu

REQUIRED

Supervisor for Cloud Kitchen Restaurant at Gandhi Nagar. Should have basic computer knowledge

Salary around 12,000 negotiable

Contact

9810158354, 9906430580

ANNIZONE Meadow of angels, pre school

requires

NUR /LKG/UKG TRS.

(EXPERIENCED)

for Rehari and Domana branches ..

Ph: 9797922717

10am – to 2pm

DRIVER NEEDED

For personal

car with valid

licence

Call on

9419132625

7006317801