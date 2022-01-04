Snowfall: 22 Flights Cancelled At Srinagar International Airport

Decision about 20 others including one international flight to be taken accordingly: Dir Airport

Srinagar, Jan 4: As the most parts of the Valley received fresh snowfall, nearly two dozen flights have been cancelled so far at Srinagar International airport on Tuesday.

Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that so far 22 flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled due to prevalent weather conditions.

He said that the decision over the rest of 20 flights including one international today will be taken according to the weather conditions.

Pertinently, Kashmir parts received fresh snowfall, bringing down the temperature further across the Valley.

The weatherman here has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh till January 09, 2022. (KNO)