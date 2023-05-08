Snow Avalanche Hit Two Vehicles At Zojila Pass, Passengers Rescued

DE Web Desk
Srinagar, May 8: Two vehicles were buried under a huge avalanche that struck at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Monday, police said.
However, no one was injured as all the occupants were rescued by the police and the local people.
The ill-fated vehicles were on their way to Kargil from Srinagar when a huge avalanche occurred near Panimatha Captain Mode at Zojila Pass.
“Rescue teams including a police party rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers, however, vehicles could not be retrieved due to the inclement weather,” a senior police officer said.
He said that it is snowing on Zojila Pass hampering the further operation to make the road clear.
He said that the Srinagar-Kargil highway has been closed for traffic amid inclement weather.
“We turned back all the vehicles that were heading for Kargil from Sonmarg,” he added.
