Snow Avalanche Hit Two Vehicles At Zojila Pass, Passengers Rescued

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, May 8: Two vehicles were buried under a huge avalanche that struck at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Monday, police said.

However, no one was injured as all the occupants were rescued by the police and the local people.

The ill-fated vehicles were on their way to Kargil from Srinagar when a huge avalanche occurred near Panimatha Captain Mode at Zojila Pass.

“Rescue teams including a police party rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers, however, vehicles could not be retrieved due to the inclement weather,” a senior police officer said.

He said that it is snowing on Zojila Pass hampering the further operation to make the road clear.

He said that the Srinagar-Kargil highway has been closed for traffic amid inclement weather.

“We turned back all the vehicles that were heading for Kargil from Sonmarg,” he added.