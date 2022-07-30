Sniffer dog killed during the operation when it was sent inside the home during encounter in Baramulla on Saturday. — Excelsior/Aabid Nabi By Daily Excelsior - 31/07/2022 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Sniffer dog killed during the operation when it was sent inside the home during encounter in Baramulla on Saturday. — Excelsior/Aabid Nabi Sniffer dog killed during the operation when it was sent inside the home during encounter in Baramulla on Saturday. — Excelsior/Aabid Nabi