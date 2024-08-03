Smart Transformation of Jammu and Srinagar

The advent of the Smart Cities Mission, launched in 2015, marked a transformative shift in urban governance and development. Among the 100 cities selected through a rigorous two-stage challenge process, Jammu and Srinagar are remarkable examples of urban revitalization and modernization. As of July 2024, Jammu has completed 117 projects and Srinagar 132, showcasing significant progress towards creating cities that are not only smarter but also more liveable, sustainable, and resilient. The Smart Cities Mission aims to enhance urban infrastructure, ensuring a decent quality of life for citizens and fostering a clean and sustainable environment through smart solutions. In the UT of J&K, this ambitious vision is being realised through the concerted efforts of Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicles set up for implementing these diverse and complex projects.

The financial commitment to these projects is substantial. The funding figures reflect a robust deployment of resources to transform these cities across various dimensions of urban governance, including mobility, environment, public safety, disaster resilience, health, education, housing, water, sanitation, and waste management. The ongoing efforts are equally commendable, with Jammu currently working on 10 projects worth Rs 195.76 crore and Srinagar on 32 projects valued at Rs 446.85 crore. The collective aim is to complete the remaining 42 projects, worth Rs 642 crore, by March 31, 2025, the extended deadline set by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The broader objective of the Smart Cities Mission is to foster cities that provide core infrastructure and a decent quality of life to their citizens, alongside a clean and sustainable environment through smart solutions. This vision is meticulously pursued in Jammu and Srinagar. The Housing and Urban Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir is diligently monitoring progress, with issues being addressed at the highest administrative levels. A Union Territory-level High Powered Steering Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, oversees the implementation of projects by the SPVs, ensuring that the extended timeline is met. Even the Lieutenant Governor regularly convenes meetings to assess progress, underscoring the high priority accorded to this mission.

At the national level, the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission is continuously monitored by an Apex Committee headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Nominee directors of MoHUA on the boards of SPVs play a crucial role in monitoring progress in respective cities. The Ministry employs a variety of mechanisms, such as video conferences, review meetings, field visits, and regional workshops, to assess performance and provide guidance for improvement. These efforts ensure that the cities not only stay on track but also strive for excellence in smart solutions.

The quality of the projects under the Smart Cities Mission is of paramount importance. The guidelines stipulate that the SPVs must monitor and review quality control matters and address any issues that arise. To this end, third-party agencies and academic institutions are often engaged to ensure the quality of work. The projects are designed with smart elements, incorporating appropriate design standards and advanced technologies such as communication infrastructure, data systems, and the IoT. The mission provides model requests for proposals, model policies, standard operating procedures, and guidelines for project implementation to ensure uniformity and adherence to high standards.

The transformation of Jammu and Srinagar under the Smart Cities Mission offers a glimpse into the future of urban India. These cities are evolving into models of modern urban living, with enhanced infrastructure, improved public services, and a focus on sustainability and resilience. The successful completion of ongoing projects will further cement their status as exemplars of smart city development. The journey so far has been impressive, and the future holds even greater promise.