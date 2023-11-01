Smart Mobility To Optimize Transportation Services For Harmonious Balance With Ecology Is Our Top Priority: LG Sinha

Lt Governor launches Srinagar Smart City’s 100 Electric Buses under Srinagar Electric Bus Project

LG Flags off a fleet of 75 E-Buses at Nishat Bus Terminal

The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve Carbon Neutrality as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji: LG Sinha

Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating ‘modal shift’ concept into reality through integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people and contributing in sustainability of society: LG

These buses will ensure that daily commuters and office goers have access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and safe public transport system for Srinagar city and the connected districts: LG

E-buses to be plying on 15 intra-city routes and 2 inter-city routes and to run a minimum of 200 KM per day from 8 AM to 8 PM

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Srinagar Smart City’s 100 Electric Buses under Srinagar Electric Bus Project and flagged off a fleet of 75 E-Buses at Nishat Bus Terminal, today.

E-buses will be plying on 15 intra-city routes and 2 inter-city routes and will be running a minimum of 200 KM per day from 8 AM to 8 PM.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the residents of Srinagar and adjoining districts on the occasion.

“Smart mobility to optimize transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority. The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve Carbon Neutrality as per the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating ‘modal shift’ concept into reality through integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people and contributing in sustainability of society.

The Lt Governor said the e-buses dedicated to the people today will ensure that daily commuters and office goers have access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and safe public transport system for Srinagar city and the connected districts.

He directed the officials to ensure the dedicated Charging stations for the e-buses remain functional round the year.

At the launch ceremony, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the support and assistance in improving the urban transport in the UT. Soon the dream of Metro Rail in Srinagar and Jammu will become a reality, he said.

The e-buses are equipped with Universal Access and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system, on-board vehicle tracking system, CCTV and emergency stop facility.

A dedicated Mobile app and online ticket payment facility have been developed for the convenience of the passengers. All the buses are integrated with Srinagar Smart City’s Integrated Command & Control Centre.

A bus depot is coming up at Pantha Chowk and charging sub-stations have been developed for smooth operation of e-buses.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited; G. Prasanna Ramaswamy, Secretary Transport department, ULB members, officials of Civil administration and Tata Motors and prominent citizens were present.