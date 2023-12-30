Slow physical verification of projects

The Government has taken note of the sluggish pace of physical verification of projects and works completed during 2022-23 financial year in all districts of the Jammu province. District Statistics and Evaluation Officers (DSEOs) have been cautioned against any further lethargy in this matter. The initiative for 100 percent physical verification of completed projects was launched to fortify the institutionalised framework of transparency, accountability, and efficient project management at all governance levels. However, the obtained statistics are not only disheartening but also ring alarm bells, falling well below acceptable standards. The lacklustre performance exhibited by Jammu Province has cast a shadow on the strategic approach employed by the DSEOs in the region. The blatant disregard for Government directives in this matter constitutes a breach of discipline, warranting a thorough and compelling explanation.

The mere 7.37 percent verification rate in Kishtwar district is utterly inexplicable and demands a detailed account. In stark contrast, despite being a winter zone constrained by climatic conditions and having a limited time frame for verification, the Kashmir Division has achieved an unprecedented verification record, surpassing 99 percent in Ganderbal. Kathua and Udhampur emerge as the top performers in Jammu province, albeit still below the 50 percent mark. The significance of physical verification of completed projects cannot be overstated, serving as a critical mechanism for real-time monitoring of developmental progress. By not relying solely on the official narratives of the assigned departments, DSEOs are tasked with cross-verifying claims, aiming to eliminate all avenues of corruption and nepotism. Historical instances of fraudulent billing for non-existent work, currently under scrutiny by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the courts, underscore the critical importance of this verification process.

This exercise is designed to seal all loopholes and ensure an accurate depiction of project status. Future planning hinges on these genuine status reports, as grants and subsequent project planning are contingent upon the actual completion of assigned projects in the region. The Government cannot continue allocating grants for various projects only to have them lie dormant for prolonged periods. A rigorous investigation must be launched into the glaring disparities between the exceptional results in one division and the dismal performance in the other.

Despite the timely admonitions issued by the Finance Department and the emphatic directives from the Planning and Statistics Department, a conspicuous absence of corrective measures persists. The consequence of this negligence raises grave concerns about how transparency can be assured in the face of such abysmal verification records. Given that all reporting is now conducted online, the question arises as to how this lacklustre performance went unnoticed by higher authorities throughout the entire year. While manpower shortages may be a legitimate concern, it is inconceivable that this could be the sole reason across all 10 districts of Jammu Division. The intervention of higher authorities is urgently required to delve into the possible causes and rectify the weak links, ensuring that proceedings regain the momentum they rightfully deserve.

The role of the District Administration itself is now shrouded in doubt, as it was their explicit responsibility to oversee the physical verification of projects through DSEOs. The laxity in the system poses a substantial threat to the ideals of transparency and accountability. Immediate and robust corrective action is imperative.