SL trade unions stage anti-Govt strike

Colombo, Apr 28: Nearly 1,000 trade unions in Sri Lanka from different sectors on Thursday held one-day strike amid the economic crisis demanding the immediate resignation of the country’s top leaders from their respective posts.

A large number of government, semi-government and private sector trade unions engaged in a one-day token strike demanded the immediate resignation of the President, Prime Minister, and the Government, according to Colombo Page. Nearly 1,000 unions from a number of sectors, including the state service, health, ports, electricity, education, and postal, joined the strike under the theme ‘Bow to the people – government go home’ urging the island’s top leaders to ‘go home’.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst-ever economic crisis sparking protests against the ruling Government. (UNI)