SL motorists to register at fuel stations

Colombo, June 13: Amid persisting fuel shortages, Sri Lanka now wants motorists to register themselves when they come to fuel stations.

The new system is to be introduced from the first week of July, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in remarks published on Monday.

“We have no choice but to register the motorists at filling stations and give them a guaranteed weekly quota until we can stabilize the financial situation, restore 24-hour power supply and uninterrupted supply of fuel,” the Island newspaper quoted the Minister as saying.

He said fuel supply management will be impossible until uninterrupted power supply and continual fuel supply were restored.

With the financial restrictions, the Ceylon Petroleum Corp imports fuel to manage for a week. But some motorists and other individuals may be collecting fuel for a month or even more for their machines as well as generators, the Minister said.

Fuel along with food and medicines are in serious shortly supply in Sri Lanka in the wake of the country’s worst economic crisis.

