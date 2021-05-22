“Sky is the Limit” for Satish Vimal

Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’

“I read a few of Vimal’s poems and met the lost ascetic of Abhinav Gupta’s times who carried with him a pot full of nectar of self containment. I sang a few of his verses and an illuminating path took me to the land of intoxicating tunes, I danced with them…”

Says Amrita Preetam about the inspiring poetry of a man hailing from Tral Kashmir who loves to go for an extensive search for ‘SELF’ through his creative pursuits thus following Guru Rabindra Nath Tagore’s befitting quote,

” In art, man reveals himself not his objects.”

What else a start a poet may even dream of, who in his teens is introduced to stage by Harivansh Rai Bachchan tells a lot about the creative instinct that this young poet had in his nerves.

According to him, it happened during his academics when a ‘Mushiara’ was organized at Kashmir University in which prominent poets from across the country participated. Amazingly he did not know the great poet of ‘ Madhushala’ at that time but yes when Bachchan asked him whether he knew Amitabh Bachchan, he responded with all excitement ‘ yes’. At this senior Bachchan laughed loudly that embarrassed him to listen him saying, “He knows Amitabh Bachchan but not me Harivansh Rai Bachchan showing the popularity we poets just assume to cherish.”

When he disclosed that he also writes and showed a couple of poems to Bachchan when the great poets were just sitting and chatting in the ground of university, Bachchan took and putthe same in his pocket. On the day of ‘Mushiara’, Vimal sitting on the last row of hall was astonished to get a call to share stage with the stalwarts. His legs were trembling, throat chocked and he lacked confidence to utter a single word. Realizing his state of mind, Bachchan took his poems from his pocket and recited with on the spot modifications in such a manner that it got noticed by Vimal only but created a magic for the literature lovers present in the hall.

Satish Vimalisa representative Kashmiri,Hindiand Urdu writer and poet who has more than 21 books in his kitty. His Hindipoetry collections include ‘Vinash Ka Vijeta’, ‘Thoonth Kii Chhaya’, ‘Kaalsurya’, ‘Nishabd Cheekh Kay Shikhar Par’, ‘Khoye Hue Prishth’,’Dambali Maun Ki’ And Kashmiri Poetry Collections Include ‘Siyah-Var’, ‘Waryah Tchange Tche Zaalin’.

He is also a well known translator and has quite a good number of translation works to his credit that include ‘Dag Tchi Kuni’ Kashmiri translation of contemporary world poetry selected from thirty five countries, ‘Waqte Tchale’_Kashmiri translation of poetry of Argentinean poet Antony Porchia, ‘Wunal Te Siryi’, Kashmiri translation of selected contemporary Hindi poetry of India, ‘Tyangal’, Kashmiri translation of poetry of Dr. Laari Azaad from Hindi,’Andhere Se Churai Gayi Kavita’_Hindi translation of selected poems regarding a of violence in Kashmir, ‘Akh Chhal Zameen Akh Chhal Asmaan’_poetry of Ex-Prime Minister V.P.Singh in Kashmiri as co-translator, ‘Jahaar’ selected poetry of India from twenty one languages into Kashmiri as co-translator etc.

His memoirs and dialogues with great personalities published in Hindi include ‘Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan’ a Hindi poet/writer, ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan’ classical musician, ‘Amrita Preetam’ Punjabi poet/writer, ‘Nijar Qaabani’ Arabic poet/ educationist, ‘Aparna Mohanty’ Odiya poet, ‘Dr. Narendra Mohan’_Hindi play wright/poet, and in Kashmiri these include ‘Moti Lal Saqi’ and ‘Syed Rasul Pompur’ Kashmiri poets/writers, ‘Chaman Lal Kantroo’ English/Urdu/ Kashmiri writer, ‘Rajab Haamid’_Sufi poet & ‘Mohammad Ahsan Ahsan’ Kashmiri writer/ activist etc.

A poet, short story writer, critic, literary and a translator of repute Satish Vimal has been awarded by premier organizations for his literary contributions including Sahitya Akademi, Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of I & B, Govt. of India for literary Journalism and literary contribution, J & K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Governor of J & K and numerous Literary Organizations of the country.

His poetry in Hindi and Kashmiri has been reviewed by prominent critics of respective languages and has been translated into numerous Indian and foreign languages. Vimal’s short stories in Kashmiri, Hindi and Urdu have been published in leading magazines of India. He has also translated the writings of fifty contemporary world poets into Kashmiri and Hindi. His research and evaluative articles have been published in leading journals and periodicals. He has also written many Films and several serials/ telefilms for Doordarshan Kendras and is associated with many reputed literary organizations throughout the country.

He has so much to his credit that even words fall short to express. Undoubtedly ,he is among the leading poets of the region and has marked his presence felt at national level thus inspiring others to follow him. He is such a nice personality and is always ready to extend any help regarding literature. Despite having such repute, he is not egoistic and believes to stay connected to ones roots.

As he belongs to Radio, he wishes that youths should listen to Radio not only for music but other programs also that are made after a lot of research and passion. His produced programs on ‘Nund Reshi’ and ‘Lalded’ for Aakashwani Srinagar have been highly acclaimed for the contents and presentation.

It’s good to be imaginative, but one has to be realistic in approach. Time has to be given importance and you have to move on with positive approach in your life that shuns negativity aside and leads you towards a better prospects.

Is there any other way?