SKUAST-J Vice-Chancellor interacts with non-teaching staff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Dr B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu addressed the non-teaching staff of the University at the Main campus, Chatha.

He highlighted the role of non-teaching staff in the functioning of the university and assured that all possible help shall be rendered to the staff under rules to address their genuine demands regarding promotion, transfer policies etc.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed the staff to take pledge for working with dedication so that the ranking of the University gets improved and it becomes a brand. He stressed upon the need for increasing revenue by the different constituents of the University and asked the non-teaching staff to work with zeal to achieve the goals.

During the interaction meeting, the non teaching staff also raised the issues of adoption of transfer policy, conduct of regular refresher courses and conduct of DPC on regular basis. He informed the house that recruitment process shall soon start at the University.

The meeting ended with the vote of thanks by Dr S K Gupta, Registrar of the University.