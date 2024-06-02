SKM Retains Power In Sikkim, Wins 21 Seats In 32-Member Assembly

GANGTOK, June 2: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 21 seats in the 32-member assembly and secured majority, officials said.

The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 10 other seats.

Tamang won from Rhenock seat by over 7,000 votes. He is also leading in Soreng Chakung constituency.

In stark contrast, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which governed the state for 25 years until 2019, won just one seat. SDF president and ex-chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost in both contested seats. The assembly elections coincided with the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. (AGENCIES)