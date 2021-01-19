Skill Development Department inks MoU with IIT Jammu to enhance skill, employability

JAMMU: Department of Skill Development Jammu and Kashmir today inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu to enhance skill and employment of students and staff with exposure to latest technologies.

The MoU was signed in presence of Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hasan Samoon between Director Skill Development Department, Sajad Hussain Ganai and Director IIT Jammu, Professor Manoj S Gaur.

Principal Secretary said the purpose of this cooperation is revamping and rejuvenation of polytechnic and ITI sector in collaboration with IIT Jammu by introducing new area specific training skills keeping in view the demand of skills in forthcoming projects like tunnels, railways, power projects, cold storage/refrigeration.

Principal Secretary instructed the concerned officers to train the students in such a way that they will get job after successful completion of their courses. He said that the main motive of the MoU is to develop skills and generate employability so that the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir get better means of livelihood.

Director Skill Development said that the Government Polytechnic College Jammu has established a Centre for Invention Innovation Incubation and Training (CIIIT) for providing training in the latest trends in manufacturing industry conforming to industry 4.0 with the help of Tata Technology Limited Pune. The IIT Jammu shall recommend the students of various streams to CIIIT Jammu for training of students in various courses and also for industrial training.

Director IIT Jammu said that both the institutions will allow each other to promote institutional exchange by using their infrastructure and various laboratories/workshops for research work. He added that IIT Jammu will adopt Government Polytechnic College Jammu in the first instance to start with to develop, promote and organize workshops and research programs.

Among others present on the occasion were Principal Government Polytechnic College Jammu, Engineer Arun Bangotra; Professor Mechanical, Rakesh Sighai, Assistant Professors Mechanical, Vijay Pal and Saurabh Priswan besides other concerned officers.