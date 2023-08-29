Six shops destroyed in fire in Fiji’s Labasa town

Suva, Aug 29 : Six shops were destroyed in a fire in Labasa Town on Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest island, around midday on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Labasa has a population of nearly 28,000 people and the shops are located on the main street of the town.

Labasa resident Paul Jadu Ram told local media that it’s a big loss for the businesses and the people of Labasa.

He said it will take time to rebuild and this will result in people not being employed.

Ram acknowledged the quick action from the National Fire Authority that contained the fire before it spread to other shops.

A restaurant, two retail stores, a pharmacy, bag and shoe repair shop, and a space under renovation were destroyed in the fire.

The main street of Labasa has been temporarily closed and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.