Six Injured After Bus Turns Turtle Near Khooni Nallah

JAMMU: A major tragedy was averted when six passengers got injured seriously as their Srinagar bound overloaded bus bearing registration No: JK02AB 1881 turned turtle near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district on Sunday Morning. “The bus was reportedly overloaded with migrant labourers of Bareily UP.”

All passengers had a providential escape as many would have died if the bus had rolled down from the NH44 into the deep gorge. The injured were shifted to the District Hospital, Ramban. The DC Ramban is making arrangements for the onward journey of other passengers till last reports came in.”

“The QR,CRPF and Army men reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.”

“According to the Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ramban, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar all five are seriously injured and are being shifted to GMC, Jammu.