Six hours power cut announced as J&K grapples with electricity crisis

JAMMU, Apr 30: A daily six hours power cut during the day was on Saturday announced by the administration as Jammu and Kashmir continued to grapple with an unprecedented electricity crisis.

The union territory (UT) has failed to meet the rising demand of electricity although the centre has made allocation of additional 207 mws of power.

While in other parts of the country the power crisis was becoming intense due to shortage of coal in the thermal power stations, J&K was reeling under the power shortage also because generation in the local hydroelectric projects has reduced to about 50% due to less discharge of water in the rivers.

Having faced widespread criticism and protests because of unscheduled power shutdowns in the past few days, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) this morning announced six hours power cut in Jammu city. However, reports said that the power position in the rural areas of Jammu division and Kashmir valley continued to be bad. (Agencies)