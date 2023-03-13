SIU Attaches House Of Accused Involved In Militant Activities In Anantnag

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday attached a house of an accused involved in alleged militant activities in Anantnag Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said the house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag who was allegedly involved in the militant activities was attached by the SIU Anantnag under section 25 UAP Act.

The attachment was done in presence of the Executive Magistrate, they said.

SIU went to the specific location with a posse of security men and pasted the notice of attachment on the house in the presence of local Sarpanches, Panches and Chowkidars.

According to the notice, the owner of the house has been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority.

Police said the accused, presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag, is involved in a case registered in Police station Kokernag under UAPA .