“Situation Peaceful, Terrorism Brought Under Control”: Locals Hail PM Modi Ahead Of His Kashmir Visit

Jammu, Mar 7: Locals in Jammu and Kashmir said the situation in the Union Territory is peaceful, terrorism has been brought under control after the abrogation of article 370 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Srinagar during his visit to the valley today.

Posters welcoming PM Modi have ben put up in Srinagar to make the visit a “huge success” which comes very close to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Hailing PM Modi for changing the status of Kashmir post abrogation of article 370, a Jammu resident said, “The situation in J&K is peaceful after the abrogation of Article 370. I am a contractor and we used to work at the India-Pakistan border. Before the abrogation of Article 370, several deaths were happening and our farmers could not work peacefully”.

“Today, the situation has completely changed…Earlier, people used to leave their homes and run away when there were attacks from the Pakistan side but after the removal of Article 370 all this has stopped…,” he said.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to the Jammu and Kashmir in more than two weeks. On February 20, PM Modi during his visit addressed rally in Jammu.

The visit comes at a time when regional parties like Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have been pressing for holding simultaneous polls in the Union Territory.

Anoher resident said that militancy has been brought under control in the last ten years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

“I think this is going to be a great visit of PM Modi because the situation in Srinagar has completely changed. Militancy has been brought under control. 10 years ago, people used to feel scared before visiting there but now the number of tourists has also increased,” He said.

“PM Modi is going there, so I think he will make some big announcements…Overall, after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has been controlled…,” he added.

During his address, PM Modi is expected to announce a slew of projects related to tourism and agriculture.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally. (Agencies)