Situation along LAC requires close monitoring and prompt action: MoD

NEW DELHI: The situation in eastern Ladakh arising from “unilateral” aggression by China continues to be “sensitive”, and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The ministry also said that the situation is likely to be prolonged.

An official ministry document on the major activities in June said Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “more particularly” in the Galwan valley since 5 May.

The Chinese side transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala and Gogra in the Hot Spring area and the northern bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18, it added.

The document also mentioned that a violent face-off took place in Galwan Valley between two sides on June 15, resulting in casualties on both sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent clash. The Chinese side also suffered a massive casualty but the Chinese authorities have yet not revealed any numbers.

Giving details of the transgressions by China, the ministry said while engagement and dialogue at military and diplomatic levels are continuing to arrive at a “mutually acceptable” consensus, “the present standoff is likely to be prolonged”.

