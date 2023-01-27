Situation Along Eastern Border With China Stable But Unpredictable As Boundary Undefined: Lt Gen R P Kalita

Kolkata, Jan 27: The situation along the eastern border with China is “stable” but “unpredictable” due to undefined perceptions about the boundary, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita said.

The Eastern Command takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

“The whole problem stems from the fact that the border between India and China is undefined. There are different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which lead to problems. As of now the situation in the eastern side of the border is stable but unpredictable due to different perceptions about the border, ” he said at a Meet the Press programme at the Press Club, Kolkata.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo in the Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its firm and resolute response. (Agencies)