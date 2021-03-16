Sitharaman holds talks with US Secretary of Treasury over global economic outlook

WASHINGTON, Mar 16: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Secretary of Treasury Janet L Yellen on Monday held discussions on global economic outlook, COVID-19 and also agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20.

Secretary Yellen emphasized India’s role as a critical partner in Asia and conveyed her intention to collaborate closely to support a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fight inequality, and advance a bold climate agenda, US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

The Secretary looks forward to cooperating with Minister Sitharaman, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address shared priorities, it added.

Ministry of Finance also informed that both the leaders exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest.

“FM @nsitharaman and @USTreasury Secretary exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to meeting of #India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year,” the Ministry tweeted.

During the telephonic conversation, Yellen appreciated India’s contribution to the world’s vaccine efforts.

“Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with #US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually. Dr. Yellen appreciated #India’s contribution to the world’s #vaccine efforts,” Ministry of Finance said in another tweet.

FM @nsitharaman congratulated @USTreasury Secretary on the well thought out #Covid19 Relief through the $1.9 trillion #American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on working and middle-class, the Ministry said in a subsequent tweet. (UNI)