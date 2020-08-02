Sisters from NE tie rakhi on jawans deployed in JK, Ladakh

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: In a show of solidarity and bonding, sisters from the Northeast on Sunday tied rakhis on jawans from armed and paramilitary forces whose battalions or companies are deployed in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

At a programme organised on the initiative of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan festival on Monday, self help groups (SHGs) from the eight North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim also sent rakhis, tri-coloured bands and face masks to Army and Paramilitary personnel posted in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing a bond among two peripheral regions of India, an official release here said.

Stating that “Jammu & Kashmir is my parliamentary constituency and Northeast is my official constituency”, Dr Jitendra Singh said a rakhi from Northeast for a soldier in Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh “is a message that sisters across the country are praying for the safety of their brothers in security forces who are in turn guarding the borders day and night for their safety.”

If we are able to celebrate our festivals in the manner we wish to celebrate, it is possible because our brothers on the line of defence stay awake day and night to ensure this for us, he added. (UNI)