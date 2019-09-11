Siraj Choudhary appointed as NCML MD, CEO

NEW DELHI, Sept 11:National Collateral Management Services Limited (NCML) on Wednesday said that Siraj Choudhury has been appointed as its new Managing Director and CEO.

Choudhury will replace Sanjay Kaul, who has been appointed as Chairman of the NCML Board, an official statement said.

Choudhury had retired as Chairman and CEO of Cargill India after serving for 30 years.

He has over three decades of work experience, of which 16 years were in leadership roles in the agriculture and food space.

NCML is a leading organisation providing a bouquet of commodity based services under a single umbrella. (PTI)