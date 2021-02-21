Sino-India disengagement process in eastern Ladakh complete: Rajnath

SALEM (TN): The disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh is ‘complete’ after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two neighbours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday as he hit out at Congress for ‘doubting’ Indian soldiers’ bravery.

The country will not allow any “unilateral action” on its border and will pay any cost to thwart such attempts, he told the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s state conference here.

“After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately the Congress is doubting Indian army’s bravery…. Isn’t it insulting to the soldiers who do the supreme sacrifice,” he said. (AGENCIES)