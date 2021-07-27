Sinha pays tributes to ex-president Kalam on his death anniversary

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.

Remembering Missile Man of India, Dr Kalam, Mr Sinha said he was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge.

In a Tweet on official Twitter profile of LG Mr Sinha said, “Remembering former President & Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his Punyatithi. He was an epitome of simplicity & knowledge. His endearing personality, thoughts & unmatched wisdom shall continue to inspire generations. My humble tributes to him”.

Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. However, on July 27, 2015, he collapsed and passed away due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. (Agencies)