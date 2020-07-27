Single window system to be set up soon for industrial clearances and approvals: Goyal

NEW DELHI: The Government is soon going to set up a single window system for clearances and approvals of industry in the country, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

”This would be a genuine single window and all the concerned State Governments and Central Ministries are being taken on board for the system,” said Mr Goyal while talking about the sovereign wealth funds, the foreign pension funds and others on ease of doing business and investments in infrastructure sector in India.

The Minister also said that the Government is working on creating a land bank, for which six States have already given their consent. (AGENCIES)