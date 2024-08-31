Single Pension form to ensure ease of living for elder citizens: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 30: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the ease of living for senior citizens and pensioners across the nation, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today announced the launch of a single unified form, merging nine separate forms into one. This initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to simplifying processes for senior citizens, enabling them to contribute effectively to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by preserving their energies and expertise while saving their valuable time.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, emphasised the importance of this reform, stating, “The launch of the Single Simplified Pension Application Form and Digital Integration of Bhavishya with e-HRMS’ is another milestone and a feather in the cap of the Department of Pension, which has consistently introduced reforms to improve the lives of our senior citizens. This step is not just about convenience; it’s about respecting the time and experience of our elders, and ensuring they can lead dignified, hassle-free lives.”

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions congratulated both the departments for these joint efforts in order to realize PM Modi’s priority and welfare of Senior citizens. The Department of Pension has been at the forefront of introducing several landmark reforms over the years, including the Digital Life Certificates, Pension Adalats, Anubhav Awards, and Pre-Retirement Counseling Workshops. These initiatives have been instrumental in ensuring transparency, efficiency and a seamless experience for pensioners across the country.

The Minister recalled the special campaign for family pension grievances and shared that it has crossed the mark of 96% redressal rate including resolution of several long pending cases of dependent minor children, divyang daughters, widow/divorced daughters, dependent mothers and widows of war veterans.

Explaining the details the Minister said “The retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only Superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A in Bhavishya. He also added that Form submission by the Pensioner with single e-Sign (Aadhaar based OTP) will be enough.

According to Dr. Singh, the newly launched unified form is designed to streamline the process for pensioners, reducing the complexity of handling multiple forms and significantly cutting down on the time and effort required. This user-friendly approach is expected to benefit millions of senior citizens, enabling them to manage their pension-related matters with greater ease and convenience.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Government remains committed to its vision of empowering senior citizens and harnessing their wisdom and experience for the development of the nation. This latest initiative is a testament to the continued efforts to simplify and improve the systems that directly impact the lives of our elderly population.”

As the Government continues to roll out such reforms, Dr. Singh reiterated its dedication to ensuring that the elderly can enjoy their golden years with dignity and peace of mind, while also contributing to the growth and development of a “Viksit Bharat.”