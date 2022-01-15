Single page of 1984 Spider-Man comic sold at USD 3.36 mn

Washington, Jan 15: A single comic book page of 1984 Spider-Man issue, which debuted the iconic black costume, has been sold at an auction for USD 3.36 million.

The work of Mike Zeck, which featured on page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars no 8, was sold during an auction in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.

The amount was more than 10 times its orginal opening bid.

“When it hit its final price, shattering all previous comic art records, the auction gallery erupted with cheers,” said Heritage Auctions, the organiser of the auction.

In 2021, a 1962 Spider-Man comic was sold at an auction for USD 3.6 million, breaking Superman’s record as the most expensive comic ever sold.

According to BBC, the black suit seen in the issue shows the “symbiote” suit, which eventually led to the character Venom.

Spider-Man was created by Stan Lee and it appeared for the first time in the Marvel comic book ‘Amazing Fantasy’, issue no 15, in 1962.

(UNI)