Singapore Minister calls for unity through inter-faith celebrations this Diwali

Singapore, Sept 16:

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, in his Diwali message, has urged Singaporeans to take part in festivals across all communities to foster unity and a shared sense of humanity.

He noted that Diwali’s celebration of the triumph of light over darkness not only holds religious significance for Hindus, but is also a universal message that everyone can embrace.

“By doing so, we build bridges of understanding and respect that transcend the boundaries of race, religion and culture,” The Straits Times quoted Teo as saying during a street light-up along the city state’s Little India precinct, the hub of ‘deep mala’ celebrations which this year is being held from September 14 to November 17.

The light-up event marks the beginning of the celebrations leading up to Diwali on October 31.

“I hope that Singaporeans will take up this invitation,” he said, as the Indian Hindu community gathered to start celebration along the more than 2-km precinct, home to Indian origin shops and retail outlets that are popular spots for Diwali shopping.

Multi-ethnicity Singapore celebrates all major religious, traditional and cultural events including Eids, Chinese New Year and Christmas for fostering communal harmony among its people.

Little India was bathed in vibrant colours on Friday night (September 14), as the annual Diwali light-up gave the district a festive glow.

The Little India Shopping and Heritage Association (LISHA) oversees the Diwali celebrations across the precinct.

Teo noted that LISHA is spreading the joy of the Hindu festival beyond Little India, such as by collaborating with the Land Transport Authority on Diwali-themed trains and buses.

The association is also partnering with the Singapore Indian Development Association to raise funds for the needy.

Apart from the light-up, 12 fringe activities have also been organised by LISHA to further enhance the festive atmosphere.

Running from September 14 to October 3, the activities include open-top double-decker bus tours and workshops to engage the public in celebrating the rich cultural heritage behind the ‘festival of lights’, which is also a big draw for tourists visiting Singapore. (PTI)