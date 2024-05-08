Sir,

The idea of simultaneous elections, as proposed by Atish Verma, in the write up published in the Daily Excelsior recently deserves serious consideration. The current fragmented election cycle disrupts governance and imposes significant financial burdens.

Synchronizing Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections would curtail these disruptions, allowing Governments to focus on development rather than campaigning.

While operational challenges exist, alternatives like categorizing states based on election proximity could mitigate logistical issues.

Moreover, simultaneous elections promote accountability and stability, as seen in other democracies like South Africa and Sweden.

It’s time for India to explore this avenue for efficient governance and democratic stability. Let’s heed the calls for reform and strive for a more synchronized electoral process.

Sahil Sharma

Jammu