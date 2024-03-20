Sikhs In Kashmir Announce Formation Of Gurdwara Co-Ordination Committee

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Sikhs in Kashmir on Wednesday announced the formation of the All Kashmir District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Coordination Committee.

The objective behind the committee’s formation is to get “pahari” status for Sikh-inhabited areas of Kashmir, special job packages for Sikh youngsters and political reservation for the community, said Jaspal Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s chief in Srinagar, said in a statement.

The other objectives include implementation of Punjabi language in schools and heritage status for gurdwaras in Amira Kadal and Maharajganj. (Agencies)