Sikhs Celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 357th Birth Anniversary In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 17: Members of Sikh community in Kashmir valley on Wednesday thronged Gurudwaras to pay obeisance on the occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s 357th birth anniversary.

The largest gathering was witnessed at Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi Rainawari in Srinagar where hundreds of men, women and children visited and paid obeisance.

The occasion is also known as the Parkash Parv.

In the wake of a long dry spell, the devotees prayed for rain, Snow for Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Parkash Parv for which special prayers were held in the Gurudwara.

The day was celebrated with fervour in other parts of the Valley as well, including Tral, Baramulla and Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings on the occasion of Parkash Parv.

“Greetings to all on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Guru Ji was embodiment of courage, righteousness, universal brotherhood. His ideals are a source of inspiration for world. Let us rededicate ourselves to his teachings and to the cause of humanity & harmony”, LG posted on X.