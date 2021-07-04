Sikh delegation from Kashmir meets Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Days after the reports of alleged Sikh girls being abducted and forcefully converted to Islam, a delegation of All Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee – Kashmir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday.

Taking to twitter, Mr Shah said, “Met a delegation from All Sikh Gurudwara Mangaement Committee- Kashmir”.

Though, the details of the meeting was not shared with media, it is understood that the Sikh body representatives have demanded an anti-conversion law for Jammu and Kashmir like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, to prevent forceful conversion in the Union Territory of J&K.

Recently, the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee protested against alleged conversion of two Sikh girls after they were allegedly kidnapped.

The Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, had taken a serious view of reports of Sikh girls falling victim to ‘love jihad’ and has written to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversion and marriage. (Agency)