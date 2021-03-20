Siachen Glacier may be made functional for tourists shortly

DM assures promotion of tourism in Ladakh’s border villages

*MP, CEC-led delegation lists host of issues before Rajnath

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reportedly assured making functional the Siachen Glacier for tourists, opening some more border villages for tourism, construction of strategic roads, development of border villages and movement of Nomads for grazing in the areas located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

He reportedly gave these assurances to a high-level delegation of Ladakh which called on him in the Union capital this afternoon. The delegation was jointly led by BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgayal and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh CEC-cum-chairman Tashi Gyalson and comprised prominent leaders from Ladakh.

The delegation raised the demand for making Siachen Glacier functional for tourists as Rajnath Singh had already announced that some parts of the Glacier, which is highest battlefield in the world, are open for tourism. It said it should be made functional for tourists which will further boost tourism in Ladakh which has taken a hit following COVID pandemic last year.

One of the delegation members told the Excelsior that Rajnath assured them that the Glacier will be made functional for tourists. He also assured the delegation that their demand for opening some more areas of LoC for tourists to promote tourism in Ladakh will also be considered.

In October 2019, Rajnath had announced that base camp of Siachen Glacier which is situated at the height of 11,000 feet from sea level is open for tourists up to Kumar Post, located at the height of 15,000 feet. The Ladakh delegation demanded that Siachen Glacier should be made functional for tourists as it will attract adventure tourists not only from within the country but abroad as well.

The delegation demanded that along with Siachen Glacier, other border areas along LoC should also be opened for tourists to promote tourism in the Union Territory as many persons are interested to tour the forward areas. The Defence Minister reportedly assured the delegation that the areas which can be opened for tourists will be discussed.

The delegation member said Rajnath Singh was also positive on their demand for construction of airport at Nubra under Udan Scheme.

“Official delegation from UT Ladakh call on @DefenceMinIndia at New Delhi today. Discussed critical issues pertaining to border regions of UT Ladakh. Defence Minister assured rederessal of all the genuine issues of border regions of UT Ladakh at the earliest,” an official tweet said.

The Defence Minister assured the delegation that construction of strategic roads in Ladakh is priority of the Central Government. The delegation demanded construction of Nimo-Padum-Darcha and Turtuk-Hanu roads.

It may be mentioned here that the Ministry of Defence has expedited construction of border roads along the Line of Actual Control following standoff with China, first at Doklam and then in Eastern Ladakh. A number of roads have already been completed while some others are in the process of completion.

The delegation members demanded that border villages should be developed, more mobile towers be installed, Nomads be allowed to move for grazing and electricity should be provided.

“There should be uninterrupted movement of nomads/grazers according to their traditional cyclic movement to different pasture lands along borders. Grazing permission should be given in border areas for farmers of Turtuk village and adjoining areas,” the delegation said.

It demanded preference for local porter/labourers in Army, enhancement of wages of porters at Siachen Glacier and issuance of new clothing for them, 24/7 electricity connections/ Grid connection for border areas, continuation of Defence Labour Procurement Department (DLPD) services in Ladakh, reservation/ special quota for the un-employed youth residing at LoC in recruitment in Army & Police, construction of bunkers in the areas adjacent of border, revival of Sadbhavana Programme for Leh and Kargil, land compensation for Army occupied land, relaxation of age up to 60 years for porters and issuance of Special Identity Cards for inhabitants of border villages of Turtuk block.

“Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands projected by the delegation and assured them for early redressal of all the genuine issues of border areas of UT Ladakh on priority,” an official handout issued by the delegation said.

The delegation appreciated steps taken by the Government of India in handling border tensions in the recent time.

Besides the Ladakh MP and CEC LAHDC Leh, other delegation members include EC LAHDC Kargil, Mohammad Ali Chandan; EC LAHDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; EC LAHDC Leh, Ghulam Mehdi Ashoor; Councillor Panamik, LAHDC Leh, TSering Sangdup; Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Ishey Spalzang; Councillor,LAHDC Leh, Karma Namdak; Nominated Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Ven Konchok Tsephel; BDC Chairman, Disket Nubra, Stanzin Gyatso and BDC Chairman, Sodh Kargil, Zakir Hussain.