SIA Raids Several Regions Of J&K’s Poonch In Connection With Terror Funding Case

JAMMU, Aug 20: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday carried out multiple raids including at an Islamic seminary in Poonch district in connection with the recovery of Rs 10 lakh cash from a local resident two days ago.

Sources said that a team of SIA team raided Jamia Zia Uloom Madrasah Poonch on Saturday morning. Later, the team also raided the houses of the administrators of the Jamia.

The raid is said to have been carried out in connection with recovery of Rs 10 lakh worth cash from one Abdul Hamid, a resident of Poonch at bus stand Jammu on Thursday.

Police suspect the case to be that of terror financing. (Agencies)